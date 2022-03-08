Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.38. Silicom shares last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 28,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.96.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

