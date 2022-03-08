Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.
Shares of SVLKF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Silver Lake Resources has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
About Silver Lake Resources
