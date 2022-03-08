SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.35

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1316804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBEA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

