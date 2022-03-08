Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Shares Up 1.9%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 384.34%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

