SingularityDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $974,704.00 (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $29.70 million and $974,704.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

