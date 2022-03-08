SIRIN LABS Token Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $30,095.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00104704 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SRN is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

