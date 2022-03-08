Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Trading Down 23.8%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) shares fell 23.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 24,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 31,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

