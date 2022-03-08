SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 163,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,526,000 after purchasing an additional 143,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

SJW Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.