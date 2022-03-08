Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZZZ shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$26.94 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$26.02 and a 1-year high of C$41.97. The company has a market cap of C$994.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

