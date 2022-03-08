SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Head to Head Contrast

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) and DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. DTF Tax-Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and DTF Tax-Free Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 39.35% 5.99% 2.49% DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and DTF Tax-Free Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $29.32 million 7.36 $13.92 million $0.72 18.68 DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SLR Senior Investment and DTF Tax-Free Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 DTF Tax-Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Volatility and Risk

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTF Tax-Free Income has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats DTF Tax-Free Income on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Senior Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

About DTF Tax-Free Income (Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

