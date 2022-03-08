Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $670.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 706.44 ($9.26), with a volume of 5714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($9.07).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.53) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($13.89) to GBX 1,080 ($14.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £943.13 million and a P/E ratio of 461.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 754.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 828.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

