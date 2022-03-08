Smart MFG Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,111.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $21,111.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smart MFG

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 329,415,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

