Smartsheet (SMAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMAR opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,853,771. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.