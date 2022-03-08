Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 225.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.35. The company had a trading volume of 503,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

