Snowball Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $8,319.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Snowball has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.72 or 0.06656150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.73 or 0.99722112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,528,014 coins and its circulating supply is 5,624,460 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

