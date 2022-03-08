Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $191.61. 8,575,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,539. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.74 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

