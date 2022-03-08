SnowGem Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00031243 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000891 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

