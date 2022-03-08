Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €36.00 ($39.13) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

