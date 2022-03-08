SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.13

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.13 and traded as low as $20.20. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 691,327 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

