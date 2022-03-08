Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTMO stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth $289,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $995,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

