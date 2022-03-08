SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.21.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $27.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.47. 41,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

