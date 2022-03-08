SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 94,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 48,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

