Solrise Finance (SLRS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $601,095.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $601,095.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.06 or 0.06543421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,407.52 or 0.99941161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045162 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 55,355,097 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

