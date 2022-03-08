SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.57 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $112.42 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.22 or 0.06636052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.11 or 1.00087119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046462 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

