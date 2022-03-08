Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.70

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $4.01. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 25,062 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $66.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

