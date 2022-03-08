SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $1,792,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.