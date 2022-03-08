SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.80.
Several brokerages recently commented on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
