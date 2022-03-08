Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Southern Cross Media Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.
About Southern Cross Media Group (Get Rating)
