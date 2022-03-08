Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.74). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($1.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

LUV stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. 1,552,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,976. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 76,181 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

