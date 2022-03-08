Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.45% from the company’s previous close.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after buying an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.