Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.45% from the company’s previous close.
SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.
NYSE SWN opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after buying an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
