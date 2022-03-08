Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.14

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1214635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,921,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 290,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 516.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 349,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 293,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

