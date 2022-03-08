Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.14

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1214635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.
The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,921,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 290,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 516.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 349,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 293,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
