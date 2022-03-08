S&P Global’s (SPGI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.75.

Shares of SPGI opened at $385.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.74 and a 200 day moving average of $439.39. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $333.47 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,642,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in S&P Global by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

