Spaceswap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.72 or 0.06656150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.73 or 0.99722112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

