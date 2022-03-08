SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,357,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after buying an additional 330,491 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,968,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 104,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,182. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.44.

