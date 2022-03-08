SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,849,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 14,719,627 shares.The stock last traded at $192.76 and had previously closed at $186.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

