SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. 327,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,478. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

