SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 348,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,895,411 shares.The stock last traded at $51.59 and had previously closed at $51.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,075 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 511,405 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,899,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,801,000.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.