Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00191668 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025333 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00345299 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

