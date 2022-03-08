Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from €62.00 ($67.39) to €63.00 ($68.48) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Spin Master stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

