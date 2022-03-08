Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Trading Down 1%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.36 and last traded at $73.36. Approximately 285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

