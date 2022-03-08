Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 178.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,699 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $30,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after acquiring an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after acquiring an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 315.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 630,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after buying an additional 626,157 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

NYSE:SPR opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

