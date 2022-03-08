Splintershards (SPS) Market Cap Hits $55.77 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $55.77 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 606,915,954 coins and its circulating supply is 487,023,516 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

