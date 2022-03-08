Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.06

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 2887684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

