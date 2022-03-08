Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Spotify Technology worth $61,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.46. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

