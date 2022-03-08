Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,437,897 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

