Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 64,047 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 2,546,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

