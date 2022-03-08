Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $176,864.16 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SFM stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,115. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
