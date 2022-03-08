Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPRB. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

