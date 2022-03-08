Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SQSP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Shares of SQSP opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Squarespace by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

