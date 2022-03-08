Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 6,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,487,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

