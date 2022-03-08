SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SRAX.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

SRAX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 109,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,942. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.87. SRAX has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SRAX by 93.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 411,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SRAX by 78.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

